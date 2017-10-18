Lagon files motion to assume mayoralty post of Tuburan

THE court-proclaimed winner of Tuburan’s 2016 mayoralty race Daphne Lagon has filed early on Wednesday morning a petition asking the Toledo City Regional Trial Court to allow her to assume the office of the mayor pending appeal by sitting mayor Democrito “Aljon” Diamante.

This as a court order was still needed for Lagon to assume the post even after winning a court-supervised recount of votes.

“If she can get an issuance of the writ of execution from the court, and Mayor Diamante will not be granted with a TRO, then Lagon can sit as the mayor of Tuburan town. This is another series of processes, but we clarify that as of now, Diamante is still the mayor of Tuburan,” said Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano.

Lagon’s lawyer, Delon Urot, told CDN that the motion was filed at around 8:30 a.m. yesterday in the same court that proclaimed Lagon as the real winner of Tuburan’s mayoralty race by 93 votes over Diamante after the recount conducted on at least 11 precincts.

Lagon’s camp refused to furnish CDN a copy of their motion for “safety purposes.”

“We’ve been ready since Monday to file our motion and now it has been filed. I’m willing to wait any day until the RTC can release the execution,” said Lagon.

CDN also contacted Diamante’s camp for updates and comments; but both the mayor and his lawyer, Orwin Bonghanoy, refused.