CCTO closes roads near Cathedral, orders rerouting scheme

THE Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has announced a rerouting scheme following the closure of streets near the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, with an expected heavy stream of people wanting to pay their last respect to Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

Francisco Ouano, CCTO operations chief, said he hoped for public understanding and patient while they close the streets surrounding the Cathedral, where the late prelate’s remains lie in state. Viewing will be open to the public today.

“Ato lang pataasan ang pasensiya kay namatay atong cardinal. Ako hangyo sa publiko nga gamay lang pagsabot sa trapiko kini alang kang cardinal nga ni serbisyo pud nato mga Sugbuanon,” Ouano said.

(We ask the public to be more patient since it is our cardinal who died. I asked them to understand the traffic because this is about cardinal who had served us Cebuanos.)

At exactly 3 p.m. yesterday, CCTO closed P. Gomez Street corner P. Burgos St., Jeriza St. corner P. Burgos St., Mabini St., D. Jakosalem St., and Lapu-Lapu St. corner Legaspi St.

Ouano said that these streets will be closed until Saturday or until the wake of Vidal will be transferred to the Archbishop Palace. Vidal’s remains will be brought back to the Cathedral in the evening of the same day until his interment on October 26 at the Cathedral’s mausoleum.

Ouano said that public utility jeepneys (PUJs) coming from Mandaue City will have to go directly to M.J. Cuenco Ave. instead of heading to Jeriza, Burgos and Logarta streets.

The PUJs that ply the M.J. Cuenco corner Legaspi route will have to go directly to Osmeña Boulevard in front of the Basilica Minore del Sto Niño.

Ouano said traffic was heavy at the downtown area after the roads around the Cathedral were closed yesterday, which was made worse by the heavy downpour.

Ouano said they had asked for public understanding since there was only a short notice before they decided on the road closure.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak asked the cooperation of the public, saying that road closures were necessary for security purposes.

“Wala tay pasudlan nga private and public vehicles sa Cathedral. Kadto lang mga sakyanan sa pari o mga VIP (very important person) nga mobisita sa haya,” Tumulak said.

(We won’t allow private and public vehicles inside the Cathedral. Only those vehicles of VIPs and priests who will visit the wake.)

Tumulak also urged the public who would want to pay their respect to Vidal to avoid bringing backpacks as part of the security measures put in place by the city government.

He said they would prohibit the bringing of balloons as it could burst and cause panic.