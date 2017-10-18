Remembering Vidal

The whole officialdom of Cebu mourned the passing of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal. The Cebu City government flew its flag at half-mast. The Capitol passed a resolution to mourn passage of a well-respected prince of the Catholic Church.

“We have lost a great and inspiring church leader, and faithful and devoted servant of God. A true shepherd of the Lord’s flock in Cebu, he will be missed and will forever remain the hearts of those whose live he had touched. We thank the Almight for Cardinal Vidal.” – Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III

“We will miss him. He was a part of us. He was an adopted Cebuano. But he was more Cebuano than all of us Cebuanos.” – Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña

“(Cardinal Vidal) has been a spiritual inspiration not only for the faithfuls of Cebu but even to the rest of the Philippines as well. He was the major proponent and initiator for the Cause of the Canonization of St. Pedro Calungsod, the second Filipino saint.” Cebu Provincial Board resolution penned by PB Member Sun Shimura

“Mao toy cardinal nga tinood naka-apak sa lupa ug nakahibalo sa tinood nga situation…. Pasalamat ta nga naa tay cardinal nga parehas niya ug (his) views nga very practical. Not totally nga ni uyon g’yud siya pero wala usab siya nag-against sa atong gihimo nga war on drugs (He was one of a kind whose feet are firmly planted on the ground and who really knew the situation of our country. We are thankful that we have a cardinal like him whose views were very practical. Although he did not totally agree, he was not also against on our war on drugs). ” – Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa

“If a man’s greatness is measured by the loss that he leaves us, Ricardo Cardinal Vidal was a great man indeed. And we Cebuanos who had watched and heard him lead his flock for several decades feel that loss more deeply.

He was known as a peace seeker. In many occasions, in the partisan and class conflict that sometimes besets and divides us, he was there as arbiter and mediator.

During the times I was given the chance to work with him on social initiatives of the church, he inspired and taught me that helping lessen poverty and injustice in our midst cannot be more rewarding.

A huge tree has fallen. And we heard its sound and we are immensely saddened. There’s an aching void in our hearts.” – Cebu City North District Rep. Raul del Mar

“Cardinal Vidal is a true moral compass for Cebu for many many decades, he also figured very prominently in our province history.” – Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing

“He was like the voice of the voiceless and he was always with us, ready with his advice and ready to intercede and offer whatever help he could offer to the people.” – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza /REPORTS GATHERED BY NESTLE L. SEMILLA, MOREXETTE MARIE B. ERRAM, SILLIMAN UNIVERSITY INTERN ALVEN MARIE ARIOLA TIMTIM