SM Foundation culminates livelihood training for farmers

MORE than 80 farmers from Sudlon II, Cebu City, have completed the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan Farmers’ Training Program of SM Foundation Inc.

A graduation ceremony was held for the trainees at the Cube Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu last October 10.

The Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan Farmer’s Training Program provides farmers with more effective ways of producing high-yielding fruits and vegetables, through backyard gardening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by SM Foundation Assistant Vice President for Livelihood Cristie Angeles, local government officials, local agriculturists, Harbest Agribusiness Corporation, DSWD-7 representatives were present during the graduation ceremony to lend support to farmers.

After their graduation, the farmers were encouraged to continue their craft and form cooperative groups.