Isuzu Cebu to launch ‘Blue Power’ diesel engines, facelifted mu-X Friday

Isuzu Philippines Corporation and Isuzu Cebu Inc. will be launching its EURO 4-compliant models equipped with the new “Blue Power” diesel engines on Friday at the SM City Cebu Northwing Activity Center.

The Blue Power Technology is said to provide maximum engine output, cleaner emissions, superb fuel economy, as well as engine durability. It will be present in all Isuzu models, including the D-Max pickup truck and the facelifted mu-X midsize SUV.

The upgrade is line with the country’s shift to EURO 4 emission standards by the start of 2018.

The facelifted mu-X, now mated to a six-speed transmission for both manual and automatic variants, will also be unveiled.

The new mu-X will have a new front design, new rear taillights, a bigger set of wheels and other new features such as auto headlight leveling, hill descent control, and an 8-inch screen entertainment system with USB link and text-to-speech navigation.

The 4JJ1-TCX engine found on the D-Max and mu-X is said to provide 177 pferdestarkes (175 hp) and a maximum torque of 380 newton meters.