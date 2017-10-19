Luigi outlines P4.2B budget for Mandaue

MANDAUE City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing presented to local media his proposed 2018 budget pegged at P4.2 billion or nearly double the P2.4 billion budget this year.

As disclosed previously, the biggest allocation goes to the P1.5-billion city government one-stop services center.

Other items include the P170 million for the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), P105 million for flood control, P134 million for disaster risk reduction and various infrastructure projects worth P67.5 million among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quisumbing said construction of the new government center could start at the second quarter of next year and will be located at the back of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex at the old market site.

He said the city government needs a one-stop services center.

Quisumbing also said they need public cooperation for proper garbage disposal to help ease the flooding.

“Mandaue is a low-lying area, and all water come to us. That is why we are really prone to flooding, but we are making mitigating measures,” Quisumbing said.

He said traffic will still persist as the city finds it difficult to open more road networks.

“We can’t ease up traffic if we don’t have additional road networks, auto sales can’t be controlled and an absence of vehicle control in the streets,” he said.

The mayor said Mandaue is the gateway to all destinations in Cebu.