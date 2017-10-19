Trailblazers crush Suns by 48 points

PHOENIX— If the Phoenix Suns were a Broadway show, they’d close for good after opening night.

The Suns weren’t just bad in their 124-76 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their season opener on Wednesday night. They were historically awful.

It was the most one-sided season-opening loss by any team in NBA history and the most one-sided loss by the Suns in any game in their 49 years.

Suns coach Earl Watson said he was “embarrassed” by what happened.

“Portland came in here and basically kicked our butts as bad as they could,” Watson said. “They didn’t have no sympathy.”

Damian Lillard scored 27 points and Pat Connaughton added a career-high 24 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers for Portland.

Other results:

Pacers 140 Nets 131

Pistons 102 Hornets 90

Wizards 120 Sixers 115

Bucks 108 Celtics 100

Magic 116 Heat 109

Hawks 117 Mavs 111

Jazz 106 Nuggets 96

Grizzlies 103 Pelicans 91

Rockets 105 Kings 100

Spurs 107 Wolves 99