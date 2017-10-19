Trailblazers crush Suns by 48 points

PHOENIX— If the Phoenix Suns were a Broadway show, they’d close for good after opening night.
The Suns weren’t just bad in their 124-76 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their season opener on Wednesday night. They were historically awful.
It was the most one-sided season-opening loss by any team in NBA history and the most one-sided loss by the Suns in any game in their 49 years.
Suns coach Earl Watson said he was “embarrassed” by what happened.
“Portland came in here and basically kicked our butts as bad as they could,” Watson said. “They didn’t have no sympathy.”
Damian Lillard scored 27 points and Pat Connaughton added a career-high 24 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers for Portland.
Other results:
Pacers 140 Nets 131
Pistons 102 Hornets 90
Wizards 120 Sixers 115
Bucks 108 Celtics 100
Magic 116 Heat 109
Hawks 117 Mavs 111
Jazz 106 Nuggets 96
Grizzlies 103 Pelicans 91
Rockets 105 Kings 100
Spurs 107 Wolves 99