“Man is appointed to die once and after death is judgment.”

(Heb. 9:27)

I don’t claim to be a Bible and Catholic doctrine expert, but let me just share with you my two cents’ worth of opinion.

With all due respect to other religions, Catholics believe that such judgment refers to the first judgment where the saints will go to heaven like Elijah and Moses; the sinners who commit mortal sins will go to hell; and those who have not gone to heaven because they committed sin, but not mortal or big enough to go to hell, will go to the purgatory for cleansing. The second or last judgment is a different thing which can be read in Matthew 25:31–46.

I believe that the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, who is described by many as a true example of service and peace, is now in heaven. He has returned to his Father’s home at the age of 86 and reported to the latter with his missions accomplished.

The Catholic doctrine also says that man is composed of body and soul. Mathew 10:28 says, “Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”

So while the body will return to the ground when a person dies, the soul will return to God. “For you were made from dust, and to dust you will return” (Gen. 3:19). “Our bodies will return to the dust of the earth, and the spirit returns to God who gave it” (Eccles. 12:7). Without doubt, I firmly believe that the spirit of the good cardinal has now joined with his creator in heaven.

Monsignor Joseph Tan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said that the late cardinal would always be remembered as champion of peace who made himself available to others. He recalled the countless contributions of Vidal in the church and in the country.

To mention a few for Cebu, Vidal gave us the legacy of San Pedro Calungsod. He worked for the canonization of Calungsod, a Visayan martyr, for over two decades. And finally in 2012, Calungsod was declared saint by then Pope Benedict XVI where Vidal was a co-presider with the pope during the Holy Mass for canonization.

The late cardinal also started the process for the beatification of the late Cebuano Bishop Teofilo Camomot who was known for his extreme generosity and holiness. He is now a beato and waiting for his canonization.

Besides his contributions in the church, I consider his conservative approach to politics as among his great legacies on the aspect of his concerns being a citizen of the Philippines. He was more of a silent worker and never confrontational. During a political turmoil, someone must serve as a voice of sobriety. Such was the cardinal’s voice all the time.

With his countless contributions to the church and country, I believe that Calungsod and Camomot together with the saints and angels in heaven have gladly welcomed him in his new home. While in heaven, he will surely continue to help and pray for us.

Note that the teaching of the church mentioned of the church militant, church sufferings and church triumphant. The militant church refers to the people who are still living on earth. They are the ones to offer prayers to the church sufferings or those who are still in purgatory. Hence, Catholics will remember and offer prayers during the All Souls’ Day every November 2 of the year. While the church triumphant or those who are already in heaven will offer prayers to those who are still on earth.

So those who said that Cardinal Vidal is a great loss to the Catholic Church are correct in the sense that he could no longer help us physically. But with his character of lending himself to others so he could be of help to them, he will still continue in a different level through prayers while he is in heaven.

For us who are still alive, maybe we can meditate the life of Cardinal Vidal and try our best to imitate and follow his footsteps. So that when our time comes, as no one is exempted as mentioned in Romans 5:12 and Romans 6:23, we also become worthy to report to God that our missions here on earth are also accomplished.

Thus, while we pray for his eternal repose, maybe we can also ask him to teach us his ways. We must also share with our respective families, as well as the young and future generations, his life that is worth emulating.

Adios, Cardinal Vidal!