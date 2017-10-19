EU AID REFUSAL

While some netizens supported President Rodrigo Duterte’s position that the European Union (EU) disrespected the country’s sovereignty, there were also those who said EU aid is a big help.

Niel Perez wrote, “It’s a matter of principle! We should know how to stand our grounds. We should not let other countries decide for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chester Villacilo had the same standpoint. “Me, too. I will never accept it. The EU can give it to Myanmar. The country needs it more than we do.”

Joe Nathan, meanwhile, has a different take on the issue. Nathan said, “Is it a real offer? I guess we will just be guessing if there was a real offer and that it was just rejected by the government. This administration is fun. I hope it does not last the full term.”

Emyrald Phy said, “Are you serious? Secretary of Foreign Affairs Allan Peter Cayetano initially said there was no offer from EU. What’s the truth?”

Alfredo Padayhag also shared his view. “The EU aid could have been used to help the rehabilitation of Marawi City.”

Want to share your own opinion on pressing issues? Post your comments on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of CEBU DAILY NEWS.

Most comments are printed in to.