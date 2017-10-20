Island Tea Co.: Relaxation in a cup coming your way

In a busy city like Cebu, people would need something to keep them calm and healthy despite their hectic schedules. If you ever need something to keep your stress at bay, Island Tea Co. will save the day!

Island Tea Co., is an up and coming tea station offering a variety of specialty teas such as flavor infused teas, tea lattes, chocolate teas, flavored iced tea, tea mocktails, and tea shakes served fresh and satisfying to fit your needs! They will be serving a hand-picked range of the most sought-after luxury Sri Lankan tea flavors from around the globe. Island Tea Co. brings to Cebu City a unique and exciting experience while keeping affordability in mind.

To keep you excited for this new tea station in town, here are some tea fun facts you might want to know:

1. Tea is the second most consumed drink in the world.

2. Tea leaves are still hand plucked to preserved nutrient and integrity of the leaf.

3. All tea comes from the leaf, Camellia Sinensis. Different flavors come from how tea is processed.

4. Tea without milk and sugar can raise your body temperature and momentarily cause an increase in perspiration which cools the skin.

5. It’s the perfect replacement for coffee!

Tea is relaxation in a cup and there’s always something right for you at Island Tea Co. If you ever need to keep calm, grab a cup of tea to-go or dine in and chill. At Island Tea Co., you are what you drink. So, what’s your personali-tea?

Island Tea Co. will open its first branch in Cebu at Robinsons Cybergate this December 2017. For updates and new offerings, visit their Facebook page or log on to their website www.islandtea.lk.