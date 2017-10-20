The new Huawei Nova 2i reaches Cebu

THE much-awaited smartphone, Huawei Nova 2i, will have its big launch on October 21 at SM City Cebu.

An affordable phone priced at only P14,990, Nova 2i has premium features; boasting of its 5-inch full view display, four cameras, and excellent audio capabilities.

As a first-day offer, get a free JBL Flip 3 portable speaker valued at P6,495 when you purchase Huawei Nova 2i on October 21. This promo is valid until supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more details, visit the nearest Aerophone store or the Huawei Exhibit Lounge at SM City Cebu Rotonda, lower ground floor from October 17-23. Claiming of the unit and free speaker is on October 21.