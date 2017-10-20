Weekly Western Delights at John Michaels Travellers’ Restobar

John Michaels Travellers’ Restobar located at the second floor of JCentre Mall across the Bureau of Immigration gives travelers and guests a treat of a lifetime with its weekly Western food and beverage options like their mouth-watering steaks, healthy salads and desserts and affordable rice meals.

Every Monday, John Michaels offers coffee refills for only P20.00 and a discounted price of P150 off for their T-bone steak every Tuesdays plus a free glass of Red Wine for guests who order a Rib-eye Steak on Thursdays.

John Michaels is also giving a gastronomic treat for the weekend with P20.00 off on all salads and desserts every Saturday and unlimited Rice and bottomless Iced Tea or Lemonade for Ala Carte meal orders and Roasted Lamb or Beef on Sundays.

For beer lovers, guests can avail of the all-day happy hour where they can have a bottle of beer for only P50 and cocktail drinks at only P75.00. Classic finger foods and appetizers are also available.

An Octoberfest party with live music and program will also happen on October 28, 2017, One may view the updated schedules in their website at www.travellersrestobar.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/johnmichaeltravellersrestobar/.

Aside from the comfort of food, guests can also stay and watch their favorite teams on the National Football League or listen to the live band playing every Wednesdays and Fridays starting 6 pm.

John Michaels Travellers’ Restobar is also available for travel assistance and party functions. For inquiries and reservations, one may call 032 328-0242 and 09229428283 or drop by the restaurant from 9 A.M.-10P.M.