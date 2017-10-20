Boat trips cancelled due to big waves

All small sea vessels in Central Visayas, with gross tonnage below 250, are prohibited from sailing as advised by the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG – 7).

PCG – Central Visayas officer Eljohn Morillo, however, told Cebu Daily News that larger vessels are permitted to sail.

“All trips bound to and from Dumaguete City are still cancelled up today,” Morillo added.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City substation confirmed to have prohibited 16 motorized bancas and small ferries to sail from Danao City to Camotes Island, Cebu City to Larena in Siquijor, and Dapitan in Zamboanga del Norte.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan said it has not issued a gale warning in the seaboards of Cebu and Bohol on Friday morning. But it warned that the bad weather may continue to generate big waves.

Here is the partial list of boat trips cancelled by the PCG:

1:00 PM trip of Oceanjet 188 bound for Tagbilaran City

1:00 PM trip of Lite Ferries bound for Naval

1:15 PM trip of St. Seathiel bound for Tagbilaran

9: PM trip of Georich bound for Dapitan