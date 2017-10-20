Search for article

Two nabbed for possession of firearms, shabu in Cebu City

02:29 PM October 20th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, October 20th, 2017 02:29 PM

Two people were arrested for different crimes and at least 20 video gaming machines were confiscated in the intensified operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Thursday.

Santiago Alergabes, 50, was caught with one unit of .38 revolver in his possession in Barangay Calamba at 7 PM.

Another man identified as Roben Palermo was also arrested for bringing a .38 revolver with two live ammunition in Barangay Ermita. Palero also yielded tens sachets of shabu.

Cebu City police also confiscated six video karera machines and 23 mole-mole machines from three barangays.

CCPO has intensified its operations against  illegal gambling and other crimes aside from illegal drugs after President Rodrigo Duterte designated the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency as the sole agency to take on war on drugs.

