No contraband found in Talisay City jail

All six cells of the Talisay City Jail at Barangay Maghaway in Talisay City were found to be free of any contraband during a greyhound operation on Friday morning.

Talisay City Jail Warden Gil Inopia told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that the raid was conducted together with law enforcers and agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – 7 (PDEA – 7), and the Talisay City Police Office.

“Together with PDEA and the (Talisay City Police Office), all six cells were subjected to a greyhound operation at precisely 7 this morning,” Inopia said.

Since there were no contraband items seized, such as illegal drugs, the jail warden expressed relief.

“We’re grateful, for now, that there were no contraband items found. However, we will not remain complacent on this. More greyhound operations are expected before the year ends,” explained Inopia.

There are 762 inmates housed in Talisay City Jail, which is managed by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Inopia added that today’s greyhound was in line with the directive issued by their central office to intensify jail checkpoints, titled Nationwide Oplan Greyhound.

“We were told by our national counterpart to coordinate regularly with the PDEA and the PNP to conduct, regularly, these greyhound operations. Not only to make sure that we’re clean from contraband items but also in preparation for the celebration of the National Consciousness Week next week,” he added.

Two hours earlier, a greyhound was also conducted in the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Although there were no illegal drugs found, authorities from the PDEA – 7 and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) confiscated drug paraphernalia, several improvised, deadly weapons, and a cellphone charger.

PDEA – 7 public information officer Leia Albiar said the items seized from Cebu City Jail were turned over to the BJMP for custody.