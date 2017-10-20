Rescue operation ongoing for Bohol-bound ferry

DEVELOPING STORY: A roll-on-and-roll-off (RORO) ferry bound for the town of Tubigon, Bohol is now being rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) after seawaters entered the vessel.

The Cebu Station of PCG confirmed to Cebu Daily News that M/V Lite Ferry 26 from Lite Shipping Corporation, carrying at least 14 passengers, departed from Ouano Wharf in Mandaue City at precisely 12 noon.

The vessel was expected to arrive at the town of Tubigon in Bohol at 4:30 p.m. PCG officer Francis Garcia said they received reports past 1 p.m. today from the crew of the roro, stating that waters have entered the vessel, which were brought about by huge waves slamming against the vessel as it traversed the seas between Bohol and Cebu.

“The ramp was reportedly open after being repeatedly slammed by huge waves and strong wind. As of now, the PCG is coordinating with officials from Lite Ferries who have sent their tugboats to respond to the area. We’re still locating their exact coordinates because we’re having difficulty communicating with them,” Garcia explained.

Earlier this day, the PCG – Cebu Station prohibited sea vessels, whose gross tonnage is below 250, to sail due to the gale warning issued by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Agency (Pagasa).

The gale warning from the state weather bureau revealed that rough seas, with waves reaching up to 5.4 meters in height, are present in the islands around Negros, Bohol, Siquijor, the Samar provinces, Leyte, and Zamboanga del Norte.