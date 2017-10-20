LBC Ronda qualifying in Danao City today

SOME of the best cyclists in the country will converge in Danao City today for the final qualifying race of the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 2018.

A total of 200 bikers will be competing for the 38 remaining slots for the 11-stage race slated March 2018.

Reigning champion Jan Paul Morales of Navy-Standard Insurance will compete today as part of his preparation for his title defense. He, however, is already assured of a spot in the race.

Also competing are two-time Ronda Pilipinas champion Santy Barnachea and 2013 champion Irish Valenzuela.

Cebuano cyclists will also be joining the grueling 161-kilometer qualifying race that will traverse the northern part of Cebu. These are Rudy Roque, Bryant Sepnio, Roland Lomotos, Daniel Ven Cariño, Jonel Carcueva, Ismael Jr. Grospe, Jay Lampawog, Marvin Tapic, Alvin Benosa, Ryan Serapio and Jigo Mendoza.

Completing the roster will be the 38 who qualified in the first qualifying race in Tarlac last September.

The route will pass through the towns of Carmen, Catmon, Borbon, Bogo, San Remigio, Tabuelan and vice versa.

The champion here will receive P30,000 while the second and third placers get to take home P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.

Handling the Cebu qualifying race today is Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez of PhilCycling. He is also the chairman of the Danao City Sports Commission.