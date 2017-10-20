ALA Promotions CEO questions IBF’s order for Melindo-Budler rematch

ALA Promotions International CEO Michael P. Aldeguer was shocked with the order of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) for an immediate rematch between his ward, reigning IBF light flyweight champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo and two-division world champion Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler roughly a month after their bout held in Cebu City.

Melindo won against Budler last Sept. 16 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino via a close split decision.

In a text message sent to Cebu Daily News, Aldeguer said he and his team will go over the matter and make an appeal to the IBF governing body.

He added that he will abide with IBF’s request if it justifies the decision for a rematch. But he strongly insists that Melindo won the fight fair and square.

The IBF ordered the rematch upon hearing the complaint of Budler’s trainer Collin Nathan citing the actions of Melindo’s cornermen during the fight.

Nathan said Melindo’s cornermen allegedly applied coagulant at the latter’s cut during a referee’s timeout in the final round. That was supposed to be against IBF’s rules as the cornermen are only allowed to patch the cut during after every rounds and not during a referee’s time out.

Fair and square

Still, Aldeguer doesn’t believe that’s enough reason to call for the rematch.

“Milan clearly won the fight and if it’s because of the corner’s concern which was allowed by the referee, then why penalize the fighter for winning the fight clearly in his own merit?” Aldeguer said in a text message. “The Budler fight was an optional defense and not mandatory. We have to review everything and see what’s out there for the best interest of Milan.”

The bout’s scores were 115-112 and 117-110 for Melindo and 115-113 for Budler.

Upon IBF’s review, though, the body concluded that the actions made by Melindo’s cornermen affected the outcome of the fight.

The IBF also considered Japanese judge Takeo Harada’s scores of 117-110 to be bias.

Melindo, meanwhile, aired his disappointment regarding the issue. He stated that Budler’s camp must respect the outcome of the fight and respect him as a champion since he won the fight fair and square.

He also added that if Budler wants a rematch, the latter should follow the process and become a mandatory challenger.