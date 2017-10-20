Sapangdaku tanods’ 4K allowance back

BARANGAY tanods in Sapangdaku in Cebu City are set to receive their financial assistance from City Hall again.

According to Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) head Garry Lao, he was informed by Mayor Tomas Osmeña to reinstate the allowance of the 20 tanods of Barangay Sapangdaku after they were able to explain why they failed to submit their accomplishment reports on time.

“Their reason was their tanods had difficulty in making the report, and they also assisted several incidents of landslides in their barangay in September. The mayor found their reason valid, so he decided to restore their allowance,” Lao told reporters.

The tanods in Sapangdaku were not able to receive their P4,000 allowance from the city for the month of September after they failed to submit their accomplishment report to Cosap on time.

But with the mayor’s decision, Lao said the tanods will still retroactively get their allowance for last month.

Lao said he will be informing the accounting office about the mayor’s decision so that their allowance will be processed already.

To recall, Mayor Osmeña announced last month that he will withhold the allowances of tanods in Barangays Sapangdaku, Lusaran and Sambag 2 for the month of September for failing to submit their reports.

The other two barangays have not yet submitted their explanation letters to Cosap that’s why their allowance are still not restored.

Tanods in Barangays Paril, Poblacion Pardo and Mambaling have also not received their allowance from the city since August until present for the same reason.

Lao said the barangay tanods from Mambaling and Poblacion Pardo already submitted their explanations, but the mayor has not acted on it yet.

“This should send a message to all barangays that there should be no problem if you just submit your accomplishment reports. If there are delays, and if the reasons are valid, there is no problem,” he added.