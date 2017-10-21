Dino asks Malacañang to make October 26 a holiday for Cardinal Vidal

As tribute for the late prelate, the Office of the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas (OPAV) eyes to declare October 26 a national holiday in commemoration of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

OPAV secretary Michael Dino stated in a press statement released on Friday night that his office has made the request before Malacañang through executive secretary Salvador Medialdea.

“In light of requests by local government units in Cebu and the ardent desire of the Cebuanos, I have communicated to the Office of the President through the Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, our wish to have October 26 declared a holiday to honor +Ricardo Cardinal Vidal,” stated Dino.

“The Office of the Executive Secretary is now studying the request. I am looking forward to a positive response from Malacañang,” he added.

Dino also said declaring October 26, the date scheduled to bury the remains of Cardinal Vidal, aims for more people to pay their last respects to Cebu’s third archbishop.

“The declaration of a holiday on the occasion of his interment will enable our people to pay their last respects to the beloved Cardinal,” he said.

Cardinal Vidal passed away on Wednesday, a week after he was admitted in Perpetual Succour Hospital in Cebu City.

His wake is open for public viewing at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.