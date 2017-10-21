Dangerous Drug Board to asses Cebu in drug rehab

Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) personnel will visit Cebu City for assessment on the implementation of Community-Based Rehabilitation Program (CBRP) on drugs surrenderees on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

CBRP enjoins all Local Chief Executives to adopt and implement for the low-risk drug surrenderees and mild-risk surrenderees- once undergone detoxification program by the Department of Health (DOH).

According to Councilor Garry B. Lao, Cebu City is one of the bases for evaluation of drug abuse prevention program.

“They will just assess kung gi-unsa pagpa-dagan ang program sa mga drug surrenderees diri sa Cebu (They will just assess on how they managed the program for the drug surrenderees here in Cebu),” told Lao.

Ten surrenderees and implementors are invited on Tuesday.

Cebu is the pilot City for the assessment project of DDB.

On the other hand, Lao said, everything is in place for the celebration of drug awareness month on Nov.