Two women missing in Mactan found dead in Leyte

Two women who carried away by huge waves while collecting seashells along the shore of Sitio Saac, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday afternoon, October 15, were found lifeless at the coast of Albuera town in Leyte this morning.

The bodies of Helen Gingco, 25, and Jennie Rose Tormon, 27, were found on the beach of Barangay Tinag-an of Albuera at past 6 a.m. today by villagers, according to Leonardo Mandras, a councilman of Barangay Tinag-an.

To recall, the two women were picking seashells along the shoreline of Sition Saac, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City on October 15 when they were carried away by strong waves and failed to swim back to shore.

Mandras, in a phone interview, said they were able to confirm the identifies of the two Lapu-Lapu City natives from Gina Antolijao, manager of Eight2Eight Inc., a company at the Mactan Export Processing Zone, where Tormon and Gingco worked.

Antolijao, in a separate phone interview, said the description of the shirt and short pants of one of the women matched with what Tormon was wearing at the time of the incident, as told to herby their colleague, Jessica Salisi, who was with then at that time but survived the incident.

Mandras said their remains were brought to the a funeral homes in Albuera.