Laura Lehmann all set to win Miss World crown

WILL TV host Laura Lehmann bring home the second Miss World 2017 crown for the Philippines?

Lehmann officially left the country last October 20 for the Miss World 2017 pageant in Sinya, China, set on November 18, 2017.

Yesterday, Lehmann posted on her Instagram account (@iamlauralehmann) a photo of her wearing a Filipiniana gown as her national costume.

It was designed by Bessie Besana. “Day 1: Dances of the World! Saw so many beautiful traditional costumes today & it just made me so much more excited to learn about all these different cultures,” Lehmann said in her post.

Lehmann won the Miss World Philippines 2017 title last September at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena. Two days before she left the country, she posted on her Instagram the first day she wore the sash for the Philippines.

“Yesterday was the very first time I wore this sash. It gave me so much energy to do my best!! I am so incredibly proud to be Filipina & I can’t wait for tomorrow.

I’m so excited to meet everyone & learn about all the amazing cultures from around the world,” she said.

Lehmann is not a newbie in pageantry as she also won first runner-up in the 2014 Binibining Pilipinas.

To recall, Kapuso actress Megan Young was the first Filipina to win the Miss World title in 2013 in Bali, Indonesia.