Nadine Lustre to join James Reid in ‘Pedro Penduko’ Film

JADINE fans are rejoicing after it was confirmed that Nadine Lustre will be joining her real-life sweetheart James Reid in his newest film “Pedro Penduko.”

A video released by Viva Entertainment last October 19 announced Lustre as part of the movie’s cast. Director Paul Basinilio was quoted in the video saying, “Si Nadine, Kasama din siya doon.”

The announcement did not specify her role. The film will be directed by Dan Villegas under Viva Films.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Penduko is a Filipino comic character created by National Artist for Visual Arts Francisco V. Coching published in Liwayway Magazine.

Reid started his first training for his role last Tuesday.

In an Instagram post made by Viva Artist Agency, he was seen holding a weapon that looked like a lightsaber.

Other celebrities who played the role before Reid were singer-actor Janno Gibbs and PBB ex-housemate Matt Evans.

Gibbs, who topbilled 1994’s “Ang Pagbabalik ni Pedro Penduko” and 2000’s “Pedro Penduko, Episode II: The Return of the Comeback,” met Reid three days ago.

In an Instagram post by Viva Artist Agency, a photo of Reid and Gibbs was shared with the caption, “Si Penduko noon at ang Penduko ngayon @james @jannolategibbs.” Gibbs also posted a photo of him with Reid on his Instagram account and said, “Mga LODI J. Reid and J. Gibbs #PedroPenduko.”