Zero drugs in Carcar City Jail

09:41 PM October 21st, 2017

By: Rene F. Alima, October 21st, 2017 09:41 PM

DESPITE a jail filled with mostly drug offenders, there were no drug contraband found inside the Carcar City Jail in a 6 a.m. greyhound operation by jail personnel yesterday.

The two-hour inspection was conducted with Carcar City police and firefighters.

Deputy Jail Warden Jose Roberto Omapa said their strict security made it difficult for inmates to smuggle drugs inside.

Instead of drugs, jail personnel found ballpens, improvised playing cards, one spoon, a disposable razor and a broken compact disc.

Six cells are occupied by 417 inmates in a jail facility built to accommodate only 100 inmates.

