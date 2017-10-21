Kaya Makati beats Global Cebu

GLOBAL Cebu FC suffered its sixth defeat in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) after yielding to Kaya Makati FC, 0-2, at the latter’s turf in the University of Makati football field.

Jordan Mintah and Eric Giganto’s goals in the eighth and 75th minute pushed Global Cebu FC to fourth in the standings while maintaining Kaya Makati FC’s hold of second place with 44 points from 13 wins, seven losses and five draws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global Cebu FC on the other hand has 37 points from 10 wins, six losses and seven draws behind Ceres Negros FC’s 42 points (13-3-3).

FC Meralco Manila Sparks still leads the standings with 48 points from its 14-3-6 card.

Global Cebu FC’s next match is against Albirex Niigata FC in the finals of the RHB Singapore Cup Finals 2017 in Singapore.

The schedule of the finals match between Global Cebu FC and Albirex Niigata FC is yet to be announced.