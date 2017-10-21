Cebuana jr. triathletes shine in HK

CEBUANAS Nicole Marie Del Rosario and Moira Frances Erediano claimed podium finishes Saturday in the fun age category of the Hong Kong Life ASTC Sprint Triathlon Asian Cup in Sunny Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

The 14-year old Del Rosario topped the female 2003 age group by clocking 50 minutes and 54 seconds while the 13-year old Erediano placed second in the female 2004 age group by crossing the finish line in 46:47.

The event features 375-meter swim, 10-kilometer bike and 2.5k run.

Both Del Rosario and Erediano are youth triathletes of the vaunted Cebu-based Rider Omega Pro Triathlon Team,

Del Rosario, a student of Sacred Heart School-Hijas de Jesus beat Chinese Man Wing (52:38) and Constance Leung Kuang (1:09.23) of Hong Kong into second and third, respectively.

Erediano meanwhile, yielded to another Hong Kong triathlete, Quincy Au Che Yiu who finished the race in 46:19. Nam Yu of China came in third in 50:20.

Erediano of Lapu-lapu City studies at Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC).

Meanwhile, Karen Andrea Manayon finished seventh in the female youth open in 46:24. Cade Wright of Hong Kong topped the category with a time of 43:27 while her sister Tallulah Wright placed second in 44:43. Ji Ching Venis Lau completed the top three in 44:53.

Andrew Kim Remolino placed 35th in the male elite open with the time of 1:03.38. Pevtsov Rotislav of Azerbaijan finished first in 56 minutes and 39 seconds while Hungarian Faldum Gabor finished second in 56:42. Maximilian Schwetz of Germany clocked 57:11 for third.