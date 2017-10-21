Search for article

Aguilar dominates Cetba Friday tilt

10:03 PM October 21st, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, October 21st, 2017 10:03 PM

 

INDAY Aguilar toppled 836 pinfalls in four games to rule the weekly competition of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Friday Group held at the SM City Cebu bowling center.

Aguilar beat Nestor Ranido who scored 784 pinfalls and third placer Rose Camero who downed 759 pins.

Cetba vice president Docdoc Gothong settled for fourth place with 753 pinfalls while Baby Bacon claimed the fifth spot with 739 pinfalls.

Lyn Oka landed at sixth place with 723 pinfalls followed by Rommel and Johna Calipay who downed 705 and 699 pinfalls good for seventh and eighth, respectively.

