Police asked to probe cabbie

The wife of road rage suspect Edward Erasmo called on the Cebu City police to include the taxi driver in their investigation on the October 17 incident along Pope John Paul II Avenue in Barangay Mabolo.

In a Facebook message sent to Cebu Daily News, a woman named Evita, who claimed to be Erasmo’s wife said it was unfair that he was the only one being investigated.

“What really happened was the taxi driver was the first to intentionally swerve his taxi towards our car,” Evita said.

She said she and Erasmo were headed to an auto shop when taxi driver Christopher Labor allegedly tried to hit the left side of their car.

“And my husband was so shocked because he almost hit another car from his right (side) just to avoid an incident. But the taxi driver (Labor) was so jaunty on his driving until my husband (Edward) was able to overtake him,” Evita said.

On stopping at the traffic light, Evita alleged that Labor bumped the back of their car which irked Erasmo.

Evita said Erasmo at first calmly asked Labor why he bumped their car, but Labor allegedly didn’t bother to respond.

“That’s the time (Erasmo) got angry because he saw me panic-stricken due (to) what happened,” Evita said.

She said her children are afraid especially after they received threats that were posted in social media.

“We are so grieved about the false reports that was stated in Facebook. Even my two daughters are so terrified that they don’t want to go home because of the threats,” Evita said.

Evita said they admitted and accepted that it was inappropriate for her husband to smash the taxi’s window.

“Our mistake was, my husband did not have his patience checked before he (dealt with) the taxi driver which is very reckless,” Evita said.

Still, she hoped that Labor should be investigated on the incident.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is still waiting for the witness to execute affidavit so they can file a complaint against Erasmo.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, CCPO Investigation and Detection Management Branch (IDMB) chief, said the witness is expected to execute an affidavit today.

“The witness was supposed to execute affidavit last Friday however the person got sick,” Devaras said.

He said their investigation showed that Erasmo was reported for incidents of violence and for moving constantly due to debt.

Devaras said they are verifying reports that Erasmo may be staying in Manila.