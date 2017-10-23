Cops nab alleged Sabalones hitman

CEBU City police arrested an alleged gunman of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones at Sitio Fatima in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, at past 2 p.m. yesterday.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Cebu City police’s Investigation and Detective Management Branch, said they arrested 39-year-old Nelvie Sayaboc on murder charges.

Sayaboc was arrested for the murder of a certain Ocoy, a gang member in 2009.

Sayaboc said he was introduced to Sabalones by a certain Manolito “Dong Dong” Sencil who was killed in a recent drug bust.

He said he knew former barangay chairman Jinnefer Mercader of Borbon town who claimed to have slain several drug suspects in Cebu City in the early 2000s.