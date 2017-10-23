Search for article

Cops nab alleged Sabalones hitman

SHARES:

03:09 AM October 23rd, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, October 23rd, 2017 03:09 AM

CEBU City police arrested an alleged gunman of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones at Sitio Fatima in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, at past 2 p.m. yesterday.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Cebu City police’s Investigation and Detective Management Branch, said they arrested 39-year-old Nelvie Sayaboc on murder charges.

Sayaboc was arrested for the murder of a certain Ocoy, a gang member in 2009.

Sayaboc said he was introduced to Sabalones by a certain Manolito “Dong Dong” Sencil who was killed in a recent drug bust.

He said he knew former barangay chairman Jinnefer Mercader of Borbon town who claimed to have slain several drug suspects in Cebu City in the early 2000s.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.