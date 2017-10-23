Public told: Don’t bring contraband to cemeteries

A WEEK before All Saints’ Day, the Cebu City police called on the public to avoid bringing contraband to public and private cemeteries.

“Ganun pa rin, same last year yung mga bawal dalhin sa sementeryo (It’s the same last year those prohibited inside cemetery),” said Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief.

Among those prohibited are firearms, bladed weapons, sharp objects and alcoholic beverages.

Doria said they will be posting the “dos and dont’s” outside the cemetery for public convenience.