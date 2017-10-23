Oktoberfest at Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark

PROST! Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Cebu celebrates with Germany and the rest of the world on its annual Oktoberfest! Guests may enjoy special offers in line with this celebration.

At The Abalone Garden, you and a buddy can indulge in an Oktoberfest buffet dinner for only P1,920 for two (2) persons which includes standard drinks, overflowing beer and unlimited barbeque every Saturday for the whole month of October. Guests must present the Oktoberfest post from our Facebook page and present it upon dining to avail of the promo.

Havana Unli-Beerfest

Over at Havana by the Sea, guests may enjoy dynamic music and dance performances in a cozy and soothing picturesque setting at Havana by the Sea. Enjoy unlimited draft beer and pica-pica for only P500 per person. Party all month long as this is available until October 31.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Cebu is an apt choice destination in creating delightful moments and a great stay. Watch out for more exciting upcoming promos and offers. For inquiries and reservations, please call +6332 494 5000. /PR