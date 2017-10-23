Woman stabbed by daughter’s partner

A-63 year old woman died after being stabbed by daughter’s partner in the town of Alcantara on Sunday afternoon.

Manuela Villaces was found lying lifeless on the floor, with several stab wounds, by her son inside her home in Barangay Palanas past 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.

According to the victim’s youngest son, Florentino Villaces, his mother was stabbed by her sister’s common-law partner using a kitchen knife. Florentino said he saw the suspect went out of their house with his t-shirt stained with blood.

Florentino rushed his mother to Badian District Hospital but the latter was pronounced dead on arrival.

PO2 Edward Sagon of Alcantara Police Station said the suspect, identified as Arniel Miñaga, left his home after the stabbing incident.

Police are now conducting hot pursuit operation against the suspect.

Police have yet to identify the motive of the crime.