Montebello launches Glass House, new developments

MONTEBELLO Villa Hotel launched its brand new events place called Glass House and other new developments for their guests.

Situated in the hotel’s spacious garden, the Glass House was designed for guests wanting outdoor events while enjoying the same comfort offered indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intimate events pavilion can accommodate up to 150 persons and consists of clear glass panels with the structure inspired by General Manager Luis Alvarez’ travel to Singapore where he got the idea from a hotel in the city.

Montebello also upgraded its facilities starting with the remodeled former lobby area up to the construction of their 3-5-meter small pool with amenities like a pool bar and shower rooms.

Their mini gym, which has an overlooking view of the pond and garden, is also in the works.

For guests checking-in, their Premier Garden Side is open which gives direct access to the garden. The Game Room located beside their cafe is also open.

Opening soon will be the Heritage, a mixture of Spanish and Filipino design offering Heritage Suite Rooms by the big pool.

For more information, follow Montebello Villa Hotel on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MontebelloVillaHotel.