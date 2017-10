The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas has expressed support on the decision of the Talisay City Police Office to relieve several of its personnel.

PRO-7 director Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino said it is the prerogative of the head of Talisay PNP to relieve his officers to achieve the maximum and optimum utilization of his men.

Espino added that the relieved police officers will be undergoing a retraining after their low performances.