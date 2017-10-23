Spooky fun Halloween at SM Malls

HEAD over to your favorite SM Supermalls for a spooky fun Halloween for kids and adults!

SM Seaside City Cebu dares you to a fright with activities such as the magnificent deals on October 20-31 at the Mountain Wing Atrium; hop from shop to shop and grab all the treats you can.

Get a chance to win special prizes by joining The Seaside Halloween Ball costume contest. Kids get to wear their best prince or princess costumes while enjoying fun games and activities on October 31, 2-5 PM at the Mountain Wing Atrium. Present a minimum of P1,500 single or accumulated receipt purchase to register.

SM City Cebu and SM City Consolacion welcome you to a costume contest for kids and adults at the Event Centre. The contest will happen on October 28, 2 PM for adults and October 29, 2 PM for kids in SM City Cebu, and October 31, 2 PM in SM City Consolacion.

Registration is from October 20 to 29 at the Mall Administration Office of SM City Cebu, and ongoing from 2 PM to 7 PM in SM City Consolacion.

Participants must present P1,000 single or accumulated receipt purchase within the promo period from any SM mall tenant. Criteria for judging will include visual impact, creativity, adherence to theme, and stage presence. Winners will receive gift certificates.

SM City Consolacion has prepared tons of scary fun when you let your pet dog shine together with you during the Petrifying Halloween on October 28, 2 PM at the Event Center.

Fill your pumpkin pails with treats from participating stores around the mall and at the Event Centre on October 31, 2 PM to 5 PM in SM City Cebu.

Check out the Vivo Halloween Studio and take a fun photo inside the spooky photo booth at the Event Centre of SM City Cebu on October 31.

For event updates and inquiries, check-out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official), SM City Cebu (Official), and SM City Consolacion (Official) on Facebook.