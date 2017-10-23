AboitizLand co-presents Binibining Cebu 2017

As part of AboitizLand, Inc.’s ongoing support to the enrichment of Cebuano heritage, culture, and tourism, Cebu’s premier real estate developer is co-presenting Bb. Cebu 2017. AboitizLand, Inc. President and Chief Operations Officer Patrick Reyes (3rd from right) recently handed over the company’s cash contribution to BB. Cebu Chairman Raymond Tio (3rd from left) while (left to right) Arch. Jun Torres of the event organizing committee, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Mike Dino, AboitizLand Asst. Vice-President for Marketing, Branding and Reputation Joey Zamora and Asst. Vice-President for External Affairs Anthony Noel look on. Bb. Cebu 2017, a project of the Bb. Sugbu Charity Foundation, Inc., will have its grand pageant night on October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT