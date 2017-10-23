Parklane’s Christmas Trinkets for a cause

WITH the success of their 2016 Christmas campaign “Be A Warrior: Save An Angel”, Cebu Parklane International Hotel continues to give hope and light as they sell Christmas Trinkets anew.

Once again in partnership with the Cancer Warriors Foundation- Cebu Chapter and Rotaract Club of Cebu, the hotel is offering personalized limited edition Trinkets available for purchase at the hotel lobby for only P250 and P400.

ADVERTISEMENT

One trinket is priced equivalently to one vial used for chemotherapy for a child battling cancer.

With the theme “ I can go green, I can save lives, I can because of a can”, the program aims to raise awareness of childhood cancer and the painful journey that the child and their families go through day to day.

Apart from helping a child, you also get to be stewards of the environment by purchasing these recycled soda can trinkets.

The hotel has made use of recycled or indigenous materials for the hotel’s Christmas decorations, especially their Christmas Tree, for four consecutive years.

All proceeds of the Christmas Trinkets will be given to the foundation. Selling of Christmas Trinket will only be until November 10. For reservations, kindly contact 234-7000 local 7061. /PR