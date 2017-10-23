Two killed in Danao City, Carmen shooting

Two people were killed in shooting incidents in Carmen and Danao City on Sunday afternoon.

43-year old Alberta Molina suffered gunshot wound on her head after an unidentified assailant fired shots at the victim’s house in Barangay Lawaan, Danao City past 7 p.m.

According to PO2 Tomas Redan Perez of Danao City said the victim was watching television with her 14-year old son when the shooting happened.

Police recovered one empty shell of a caliber .45 pistol.

In the northern town of Carmen, a 50-year old man also succumbed to death when two drunk men fired at him in Barangay Cogon at 1 p.m.

Andrio Bravo was reportedly drinking with his friends when he engaged in a verbal argument with the assailants, who were also drinking nearby Bravo’s group.

SPO1 Simplicio Gibo the assailants, identified as Jimboy Singson and Eljon Bacocong, shot the victim multiple times.

Singson and Bacocong tried to elude arrest but were arrested late on Sunday.

A 9mm pistol was recovered from the suspects.