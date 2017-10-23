Del Mar calls on Church to lobby for Vidal’s sainthood

WHY not lobby for Ricardo Cardinal Vidal’s sainthood?

Raul del Mar of Cebu City’s north district called on Catholic Church officials to work for the canonization of the well-loved prelate.

“San Ricardo Vidal sounds good. Let us ask our bishops to work for this endeavor,” said Del Mar during the necrological service at Vidal’s wake at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Del Mar said Vidal lived a life of holiness and is worthy of sainthood. “He deeply believed in prayer. Many people tslked sbout his humility. i was a witness to that. He was not self-absorbed,” he said.

“Cardinal Vidal was a gift to Cebu and the Cebuanos. How heart-warming this awesome gift was,” he added.

Del Mar said he will file a resolution at the House of Representatives to recognize Vidal’s efforts both in the Church and the government. “Cardinal Vidal will survive and endure in our minds and hearts,” Del Mar said.

The legislator was the first speaker in a series of necrological services for Vidal.