Camp Crame to decide on hospital apology

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 will refer the written apology issued by a private hospital to Camp Crame for action following the hospital’s refusal to admit for confinement a police officer injured in a recent operation.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 chief, said they already received the written apology from Chong Hua Hospital after their office sent them a written complaint for their refusal to admit PO3 David Naraja for treatment.

Naraja sustained a bullet wound on the face inflicted by murder suspect Jessie Largo who stood accused of killing the son of a Philippine Information Agency (PIA) official.

The operation occurred in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, and resulted in Largo’s death after the suspect fired at Naraja’s face. Naraja was sent to Chong Hua hospital to receive treatment.

Espino said while the hospital gave medications to Naraja, they refused to have him admitted for treatment after they failed to pay the cash deposit.

But Chong Hua hospital officials said in their letter that it is not their policy to demand for deposits before attending to their patients.

The hospital is also reportedly conducting an investigation into the incident.

Naraja was later transferred to the Cebu Doctors’ Hospital where his hospital expenses were covered by the hospital’s management.

Espino said while their office accepts Chong Hua Hospital’s apology, it will refer their letter to Camp Crame’s legal office for resolution.

He said he will abide by Camp Crame’s decision.