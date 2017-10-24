Police raid Mandaue pharmacy, seize medical products

Police seized boxes of glutathione powder and other medical products in a raid of a Mandaue City based pharmacy Monday afternoon.

Operatives of the Police Regional Office’s Special Operations Group teamed up with personnel of the Food and Drugs Administration to raid the American Compounding Pharmacy, Inc, in Barangay Cambaro.

The pharmacy’s business permit reportedly expired.

Also confiscated were receipts, computers and other equipment used to manufacture products and packaging materials.

David Atkinso, reportedly the owner of the pharmacy, was not in his office during the raid.

But police arrested one female worker.

Police have yet to determine the amount of the seized products.