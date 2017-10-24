Environment Consultant elevates food safety standards

Environmental and ISO consultant, and Food Safety Trainor Tet Tobes is extending her expertise to local and national food businesses in and out of Cebu to elevate food safety standards through expert advice, group discussions and trainings under her new firm, Green Tree Consultancy Services.

Tet Tobes is a pioneer food safety trainer in Cebu, she started in 2006 and taught over 3,000 trainees of food businesses and students in the Philippines, Indonesia, and U.S. She was also selected by the US National Restaurant Association as one of 7 consultants and academe from the US and Canada as the only Asian female member of the ServSafe Food Protection Manager 2015 Certification Examination Review Committee, Chicago, U.S. ServSafe is the recognized food safety standard in North America.

Her 15 years of experience in food safety management will help food businesses in Cebu and other regions particularly supermarkets, groceries, hospitals, restaurants, hotels, resorts and food manufacturers identify and understand updates and trends on food handling and food regulations that are at par with international standards. Her training this November 3 at Elizabeth Hotel, Archbishop Reyes Avenue, with the participation of resource speakers from government agencies and companies will focus on addressing and managing food safety challenges in operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Promising sincere, reliable and committed delivery of consultancy and training services to their clients, Green Tree Consultancy Services also aims to help companies and private owners comply with Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC) requirements and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards.

For more information about the company and schedules of upcoming workshops and training, one may contact 383-2091 or 0995-1032159 / 0942-9780876.