Asiatique International Travel & Tours holds Visayan International Travel Expo

04:53 PM October 24th, 2017

By: Majarly Enjaynes

PERFECT for wanderlust and soul-searching, the Visayan International Travel Expo was held at SM City Cebu last September 9.

Twenty-five exhibitors composed of hotels, resorts, and travel agencies gathered together in one event to give off promos, freebies, discounts and other perks like special packages and much more, exclusive only during the two-day event.

This is the first travel expo organized by Asiatique International Travel & Tours here in Cebu. They are planning to hold another one in the Visayas region.

Asiatique International Travel & Tours was established in June 2000 and is already growing its array of services from catering inbound to outbound travels. Its 17 years of existence inspired them to create a travel expo in the Visayas, especially because most of the travel expos are held only in Manila.

For more information about Asiatique International Travel & Tours, visit their office located at 351 J. Alcantara St, Cebu City or email them at asiatiquetours@ymail.com. /PR

