Weather will be fair on Vidal’s burial day — Pagasa

On the day that Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal will be laid to rest, Cebu will have a fair weather.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), partly cloudy to cloudy skies will be seen in Metro Cebu on Cardinal Vidal’s funeral day on Thursday, October 26, when thousands of people and hundreds of priests are expected to flock in Cebu City to bring the well-loved prelate to his final resting place.

“Murag pagbuot g’yud ni ni Cardinal Vidal na linaw ug nindot ang panahon sa adlaw sa iyang lubong. Bisan ang mga uwan-uwan, dili diri sa syudad masinati (It is probably the will of Cardinal Vidal to let the weather be good on his burial. Even the isolated rains, they won’t be felt in the city),” said Pagasa – Mactan weather specialist Evangeline Tolentino.

On that day, a Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral before the funeral procession. His casket will be placed on a carroza and will travel along P. Burgos Street, Osmeña Boulevard, D. Jakosalem Street and P. Gomez Street before returning to the Cathedral compound for the burial of his remains inside the mausoleum located at the back of the Cathedral.

Tolentino advised those attending the funeral procession to still bring umbrellas to cover them from the sun.

“And of course, di g’yud na nato matag-an ang panahon. Pwedeng naay ginagmay nga pag-uwan so mag-andam na lang g’yud (And of course, we really can’t perfectly predict the weather. It is also possible that there will be light rain showers so it’s better to be ready),” she added.

Isolated light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the southern towns of Cebu on Wednesday and Thursday due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Western Visayas and Palawan.

But aside from the ITCZ, Pagasa is now monitoring the movement of a tropical depression, which was spotted 1,935 km east of Mindanao, still outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). /WITH REPORTS FROM MOREXETTE MARIE B. ERRAM