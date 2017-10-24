Tommy to attend Asia Smart City Conference

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will leave for Japan today to attend the 6th Asia Smart City Conference for Asian leaders and international organizations to be held in Yokohama from October 25 to 27.

This is an annual conference intended to be a global platform for leaders of Asian cities, such as Cebu, to gather and disseminate knowledge and share best practices.

Osmeña said he will be traveling alone and will give updates on the event through his social media account.

During last year’s conference, 46 cities in Asia attended the event with more than 50 other organizations and institutions including the Japanese government.

This year’s conference will consist of four thematic meetings followed by a plenary.

In a letter Osmeña received, Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi said this will be an excellent opportunity to network with representatives of national and local government as well as leaders in a range of industries.

“It (Plenary) will combine a wealth of expertise from participants to discover the ideal path of smart city development in Asia,” a portion of the letter read.