Big waves caused by ‘speeding’ vessels topple three houses at Mactan Channel

Three houses located on the shores of Sitio Sperla, Barangay Poblacion in Lapu-Lapu City were destroyed by big waves caused by an overspeeding fastcraft at past 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Lelia Rosales, 67, broke her leg while her husband Alfredo Rosales, 72, sustained bruises after their house, which was already above the seawater, was repeatedly lashed by big waves until its stilts collapsed and the house toppled to the sea.

They were immediately rescued from the sea by neighbors, who brought them to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital by an ambulance.

The couple’s two-year-old granddaughter, who was inside the house, was also rescued but did not sustain any injury.

Two other houses owned by Keisha Mae Loritos, 18, and Lizel Candao, 27, occupied by a total of nine individuals, were also destroyed but no one was seriously injured.

Their belongings were also damaged.

Poblacion Barangay Captain Allen Dimataga said they will coordinate with the local disaster office and conduct an investigation whether the fastcrafts did not violate the eight-knot speed limit upon passing Mactan Channel.

They will also ask the help of the PNP Maritime Office 7 based at Marcelo Fernan Bridge to identify the responsible vessels and fastcrafts.

The affected dwellers are currently sheltered at the nearby chapel waiting for word from the city government if they would be allowed to rebuild their structures or be given a relocation area.

In a phone interview, Andy Berame, head of the local disaster office, said he will encourage the victims to transfer to a safer area because of the danger of living near the sea.

“Kon ato na sila pabalikon diha, mabutang sa delikado ilang mga kinabuhi, mao nga maayo pabalhinon g’yud na sila,” said Berame. (If we allow them to return, their lives will be endangered, so they should be transferred.)

Cebu Coast Guard Station Commander Jerome Cabyab said they will conduct an investigation to ascertain if there were seacrafts that violated the speed limit at the Mactan Channel.