UK warns citizens of ‘terrorist activity’ in Mindanao

The United Kingdom issued a warning to its citizens against travelling to the western and central parts of Mindanao due to “terrorist activity.”

In its government website, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of UK warned that there are clashes between the military and insurgent groups in Mindanao.

The advisory, issued on Tuesday, also specified that the travel warning does not include Camiguin, Dinagat and Siargao islands, and the southern Cebu towns of Dalaguete and Badian.

The government website also added that the terrorists are “likely to carry out attacks in the Philippines, including Manila.”

“Terrorist groups continue to plan attacks and have the capacity to carry out attacks at anytime and anywhere in the country, including the places visited by foreigners, like airports shopping malls, public transport, and places of worship.” it added.

UK reminds its citizens to remain vigilant at all times and to report anything suspicious to local authorities.

More details to follow.