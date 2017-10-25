Search for article

Retired policeman found dead inside taxi

02:13 PM October 25th, 2017

Jose Sering, Jr, a retired policeman, was found dead inside his taxi in Cebu City. (CDN PHOTO/CHRIS LIGAN)

A retired policeman was found lifeless on the driver seat of the taxi he was driving in a subdivision in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Tuesday night.

Jose Sering, Jr. had two gunshot wounds on his body and at the back of his head.

Sering reportedly served as a police officer in the province of Bohol until February this year.

Cebu City homicide PO3 George Gutual believe that robbery was the main motive of the killing.

A resident of the subdivision said Sering is the second victim of robbery in the same area in less than a week.

