Man shot dead in Minglanilla

A 49-year old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants just a few meters from his home in Barangay Linao, Minglanilla early Wednesday morning.

According to reports from Minglanilla police, Larry Gomata was talking with the assailants before he was shot past 3 in the morning.

The victim’s 19 year old daughter was reportedly the one who brought the two men to his father after they asked for Larry’s whereabouts.

Larry’s daughter said she didn’t know the men were bringing firearms.

Police investigators said the shooting incident may have a connection to the vehicular accident which happened prior to the shooting.

Police are now conducting manhunt operation against the assailants.

More details to follow.